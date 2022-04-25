The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued another ‘condition orange’ forest fire warning for the coming days.

On Friday (April 22) the department advised that there was a high risk of forest fires over the weekend; the warning was in place until midday today.

Due to the current weather patterns a new warning was put in place this afternoon and will remain in place until Friday (April 29) at midday.

“The current low-pressure system located to the south of Ireland will gradually give way to high pressure centred over Ireland as the week progresses.

“Continued largely dry weather will continue to influence flammability of fuels until at least Friday of this week,” the department explained.

Fire behaviour and rates of spread are likely to be influenced by light wind speeds and higher temperatures as the week progresses.

Humidity would also influence “more difficult fire behaviour in many areas”.

Although some light rain is forecast this week, the department noted that it may not reach all areas or have a significant impact on fuels.

“Fire activity in recent days has largely been associated with active turf cutting areas,” the department said.

It is illegal to burn vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31.

Landowners wishing to carry out legally-permitted prescribed burning must notify nearby forest owners, local Gardaí and the fire service before any burning is done.

Forest owners and managers have again been advised to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire”.

Fire lines, plans and suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready.

DAFM asked forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity.

Members of the public have also been warned not to light fires or barbeques in or near woodland.