Following confirmation at the weekend that sheepmeat plants in Ireland can now apply to export to the US, one organisation that represents sheep farmers has given the news a lukewarm welcome.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has claimed that there is “little prospect” that sheep farmers benefit financially from the move.

Sean McNamara, the association’s sheep chairperson, said that gaining of access to the US market “will only be a worthwhile endeavour if it actually puts extra money in farmers’ pockets”.

“Farmers have become increasingly skeptical as to whether the opening of new markets has any real benefit for them whatsoever. In the past, such announcements have not been followed by any strengthening of prices.

“In theory, the more markets the better for farmers. But the reality is that farmers have not seen tangible benefits in terms of price when it comes to the opening of international markets,” McNamara claimed.

He argued: “Time and time again we have seen the same story play out. Access to a new market followed by the same old hammering of producers on price week after week.”

According to the ICSA sheep chair, producers in the sector should be getting €10/kg for spring lambs this year to cover the massive escalations in input costs.

“But that is simply not how it works unfortunately and getting a fair price for the primary producer – one that covers the cost of production – remains as problematic as ever.

“At the present time most sheep farmers are wondering how they are going to stay in business. The opportunity to export to the US will no doubt be great news for the processors and for all others who make money off the backs of farmers,” he asserted.

McNamara concluded: “But the fanfare associated with opening new markets is only for those who are going to reap the rewards. It is reprehensible that primary producers continually get forgotten with all the hype.”