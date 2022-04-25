There were 47 exceedances of pesticides in public drinking water supplies throughout Ireland in 2021, according to findings from an Irish Water monitoring programme.

The number is a decrease on the figure from 2020, when 81 were identified over the course of the year.

Speaking about the findings, Irish Water’s drinking water compliance lead John Leamy said:

“While our consultation with the HSE [Health Service Executive] has concluded that the levels we are detecting do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water.

“It is imperative that users are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

The most common pesticide found in drinking water sources has consistently been and remains MCPA, which is present in the most common herbicide products, used to control thistles and docks among other weeds.

Advertisement

The National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), has identified six locations that are particularly concerning, which will be prioritised for further action this year by members. These are:

Longford Central, Co. Longford;

Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick;

Belturbet, Co. Cavan;

Clonroche, Co. Wexford;

Newport, Co. Mayo;

Foynes Shannon Estuary, Co. Limerick.

Despite the decrease in the number of exceedances, the group is appealing to users of any pesticides or herbicides to consider their local water supplies. It is asking farmers; green keepers; grass keepers; and domestic users to consider how necessary their use of these sprays is.

The group has issued a reminder to farmers that the application of herbicides reduces sward species diversity, and could negatively impact on payments in future agri-environmental schemes.

In addition to protecting water quality, NPDWAG is also promoting minimal use of the chemicals for environmental and biodiversity reasons. It said that leaving areas unsprayed will support the flowering of native plant species as well as insects and pollinators.

However, if the use of these sprays is necessary, users should take the appropriate steps to protect drinking water sources and aquatic environments. These include avoiding their use if rain is forecast in the next 48 hours, marking out and complying with buffer zones and using the appropriate, approved products for the time of year.

Irish Water is also urging people to dispose of containers and associated paraphernalia correctly, by never rinsing or mixing sprayers directly from water courses and disposing of the containers within guidelines.