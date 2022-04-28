The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that existing payment arrangements and the proposals in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for designated land are inadequate.

The association claims that they don’t address the issue of loss of income and the devaluation of land values.

IFA Hill Committee chair, Cáillin Conneely said: “Restrictions due to designations are responsible for income loss.

“They impose additional costs on farmers and in many cases can make it difficult to meet cross compliance requirements.

At a meeting of the Designated Areas Monitoring Committee this week, which was attended by Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, the Hill Farming chairman said the reintroduction of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Farm Plan Scheme was a positive first step.

“However, greater funding is needed to expand the number of farm plans on the scheme, with increased payment rates to reflect the additional costs and burden on farmers whose land is designated,” Conneely said.

“An enhanced Farm Plan Scheme must be funded through the national exchequer and must cater for all farmers with designations who apply.”

Loss of value for designated land

The IFA is calling for the introduction of an independent arbitration scheme to determine the loss of value or impact on business caused by designations and said a budget must be in place to cover the costs associated with it.

Advertisement

There are 38 Activities Requiring Consent (ARCs) associated with designations, ranging from reclamation, drainage works, topping or clearing scrub and reseeding.

These ARCs impose extra costs and unnecessary bureaucracy on 35,000 farmers affected by designations, according to the IFA.

Cáillin Conneely said there is confusion among government departments as to who actually grants permission for ARCs carried out in designated areas.

“A one-stop shop structure must be put in place to deal with these appeals, ensure fair play for farmers, and to minimise delays,” he stated.