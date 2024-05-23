The Sinn Féin spokesperson on climate justice has said that the launch of the second phase of a scheme that can reward farmers for exporting renewable energy to the national grid is “long overdue”.

Senator Lynn Boylan said that the Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS) “must deliver for ordinary people”.

Boylan, a European election candidate for Dublin, expressed concern that there are “still serious blockages to unlocking the benefits of the transition to deliver for ordinary people”.

Farmers can receive up to €130/MWh for renewable energy export projects under the second phase of the SRESS, which was launched yesterday (Wednesday, May 22).

The scheme is aimed at renewable energy community groups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including farmers, to support the deployment of small-scale renewable electricity generators.

The scheme complements the micro-generation supports for small projects and competitive auctions for larger projects under the auction-based Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

Reacting to the scheme, the Sinn Féin senator claimed that the government’s focus “has been on ensuring multinational corporations can exploit our renewable resources, while community groups and farmers have to go to the back of the queue for supports”.

“While the journey to net zero brings real challenges, it also creates immense opportunity. With our vast natural resources, we can ensure the benefits are felt at the kitchen table, not just the boardroom table.

“A scheme for community and farming renewables is long overdue, and is something I have been calling for. But I am concerned that the amounts offered are too low to really unleash the potential of the transition to benefit farmers and communities,” Boylan said.

She added: “For too long, there has been a gap in support for communities and farmers, between the individual rooftop solar grants and the commercial-scale supports through RESS auctions. Communities and farmers fall between the two stools.

Boylan said that community groups she has spoke to say that they face “immense challenges” in getting access to the grid in a timely and affordable manner, as well as accessing suitable finance.

“The government must sit down with these groups and farmers trying to deliver renewables and come up with ways to get through these blockages. Without addressing these issues, we are not going to unlock the massive potential that exists.

“The government has consistently underestimated the potential of communities to deliver in the transitions… To really capitalise on the benefits for communities, we need to make sure there are proper wrap-around services to get community and farming renewables groups off the ground,” Boylan said.