Reduced grass growth affecting the trade at Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart held its tender cattle sale on Thursday last, June 4. George Candler, the mart’s auctioneer, said the sale attracted a little over 500 head which was a smaller compared to last year’s equivalent sale.

“The trade was difficult with buyers showing less enthusiasm due to lack of grass growth.

“It will be interesting next week if the opening up of the sale rings to potential buyers will attract a few more customers who are not able to operate online,” he said.

Due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Kilkenny Mart is hoping to run both online and restricted sales from Monday onwards.

“The sale on Thursday was online, but next week we hope to let buyers into the ring under strict supervision,” he added.

On the day, the heavier heifer lots made €1.85-2.35/kg or €980-1,370/head; €1.80-2.35/kg or €780-980/head was paid for the forward store lots; and the lighter store classes (<400kg) made €1.70-2.50/kg or €600-850/head.

Advertisement

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 600kg – €1,390 or €2.32/kg;

Hereford: 580kg – €1,210 or €2.09/kg;

Charolais: 455kg – €960 or €2.11/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 495kg – €870 or €1.76/kg;

Limousin: 425kg – €980 or €2.31/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 395kg – €850 or €2.15/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 350kg – €700 or €2.00/kg;

Limousin: 345kg – €710 or €2.06/kg.

In the steer ring, lots weighing 600kg or over sold at €1.70-2.10/kg or €1,050-1,350/head, while bullocks weighing 500-600kg made €1.80-2.45/kg or €980-1,410/head.

In the 400-500kg bracket, steers made €1.60-2.45/kg or €780-1,160/head and the lighter lots – weighing 400kg or less – sold at €1.50-2.40/kg or €540-800/head.

Sample steer prices: Charolais: 750kg – €1,350 or €1.80/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 640kg – €1,250 or €1.95/kg;

Charolais: 550kg – €1,200 or €2.18/kg;

Limousin: 580kg – €1,210 or €2.12/kg;

Hereford: 465kg – €820 or €1.76/kg;

Limousin: 495kg – €1,050 or €2.12/kg;

Friesian: 390kg – €590 or €1.51/kg.

In the cow ring, Friesian cull cows traded for €1.00-1.40/kg, while continental types sold for €1.25-2.05/kg.