Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for two coastal counties in the south of the country.

The warning for counties Cork and Waterford will come into effect at 9:00pm tonight (Friday, May 7) and will remain in place overnight until 8:00am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is predicting that heavy rainfall overnight tonight will bring 20mm to 30mm of rainfall over a short period of time, which may caused localised flooding.

Overall, weather will be fairly mixed around the country this weekend, with some heavy downpours along with drier periods.

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 9) will start wet and blustery in most areas but rain will gradually clear northwards through the morning and early afternoon. Drier and brighter weather will follow from the southwest, with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

Fresh to strong southeast winds will veer southwesterly and ease moderate to fresh as the rain clears. It will be a milder day than in recent days, with highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

It will remain breezy on Saturday night with scattered showers mainly affecting the south and west with dry spells developing elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 11°, coolest over Ulster, with mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh at times in the southwest.

Sunday (May 9) will be another blustery day with widespread showers turning heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the risk of hail.

Highest temperatures will be 13° to 15° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Showers will become lighter and more scattered on Sunday night, with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in moderate southerly winds.