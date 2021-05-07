There is a mixed bag forecast in terms of weekend weather with heavy downpours and some drier periods predicted.

Met Éireann has said that today (Friday, May 7) will start off dry and bright in most areas but over the course of the weekend, heavy rain and gale force winds will affect some parts of the country.

Drying conditions are also expected to be moderate to poor over the next week.

According to the national forecaster it will start off cool today, but dry and bright for most areas during the day in a light northwest or variable breeze.

There will be well scattered showers in Ulster and north Connacht. Cloud will build through the afternoon ahead of a band of rain that will arrive into the southwest later this evening, with freshening southeasterly winds.

Highest temperatures of 10° to 14°.

Weekend weather forecast

It will continue wet and windy tonight as rain in the southwest spreads northeastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times, particularly along the south coast.

Southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty overnight, reaching gale force at times on western coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° generally but a degree or two milder in the south and southwest. Turning milder from the southwest overnight.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will start wet and blustery but rain will gradually clear northwards through the morning and early afternoon. Drier and brighter weather will follow from the southwest, with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

Fresh to strong southeast winds will veer southwesterly and ease moderate to fresh as the rain clears and it will be a milder day than recently with highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

It will remain breezy on Saturday night with scattered showers mainly affecting the south and west with dry spells developing elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°, coolest over Ulster, with mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh at times in the southwest.

Sunday forecast

According to Met Éireann, Sunday will be another blustery day with widespread showers turning heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the risk of hail.

Highest temperatures of 13° to 15° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Showers will become lighter and more scattered on Sunday night, with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in moderate southerly winds.

Outlook for next week

Showers are expected to become widespread and heavy again early on Monday, with some showers of hail and highest temperatures of 12° to 15°.



The showers will continue on Monday night leading into a blustery and wet day on Tuesday with a risk of hail and thunderstorms.

Field conditions

Met Éireann has said that soil moisture deficits are saturated across much of the north and west with deficits running from approximately 25-35mm in the south of the country, leading to some growth restrictions.

However recent rainfall should replenish growth gradually, albeit limited by very cold overnight temperatures early in the period.

Near saturated soils in the northwest and the far southwest will become saturated or waterlogged locally.