On Saturday (May 1) Taaffe Auctions hosted the reduction sale of the Kilgarriffe herd, for the herd owners Richard and Mervyn Helen of Kilgarriffe, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

The sale consisted of 61 lots, including 29 freshly-calved heifers and cows, 31 heifer calves born from August 2020 to January 2021, and one bull fit for service.

The freshly-calved heifers and cows boasted sires such as: Perseus; Mucho; Afterburner; Davinci; MVP; Pepper; Outlaw; Big Clyde.

The herd is averaging 9,883kg of milk at 3.34% protein and 3.91% fat, producing 717kg of milk solids, with cows milking to 46L and heifers milking to 38L.

The 31 heifer calves born August 2020 to January 2021, were sired by top AI bulls such as: Pepper; Davinci; Real Seal (7); Praser; Larcrest B Complete; E-Profit; Big Position; Sandy-Valley-I Batman.

Kilgarriffe sale auctioneers comments

To gain some insight into this sale, Agriland spoke with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Speaking to Taaffe after the sale, he stated: ”We had another very good sale with buyers from all over the country, including Mayo, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, the north east and Northern Ireland.

“Heifer calves ranged in age from nine months to three months, with prices between €740-2,400 paid.

“The calves broke the €1,000 mark on nine occasions and the €2,000 mark reached on three occasions, with an overall average of €1,048,” Taaffe added.

”Cows and heifers ranged €2,130-2,900, with five animals selling for over €2,700, with an average price of €2,360 paid.

"The bull lot 62 K. Perseus made €2,320 and was sold to a farmer in Co. Monaghan," Taaffe concluded. Lot 62 K. Perseus – sold for €2,320

Brackley Ayrshires

On Thursday (April 29) Dungannon Farmers Mart played host to the dispersal sale of the Brackley Ayrshires herd, with Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions also the auctioneer for this sale.

The prize-winning herd had 70 lots on offer, with the herd averaging 6,332kg of milk at 4.30% fat and 3.32% protein.

The all-year-round calving herd had a large number selling freshly calved, and also a large number in-calf for autumn calving.

Sires included: Oblique; Potter; Modern Reality; Real McCoy; Elegant; Famous; Panache; Fragmin; and Victory.

Auctioneers insight

Agriland spoke with the sales auctioneer, Michael Taaffe after the sale. He stated: ”This was the first time we have held a full dispersal of a pedigree Ayrshires herd.

“All the animals presented for sale on the day were in-milk, with no young stock being sold at the sale.

”The top price was £3,000 for a calved heifer, in-calf with her second calf due in September.

”The 70 lots overall average was £1,690, with the sale having a 100% clearance,” Taaffe concluded.