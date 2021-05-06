The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has stressed that it is not advising or actively proposing the use of tachographs on tractors or other farm vehicles.

In a statement to Agriland today (Thursday, May 6), Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the HSA, said:

“The Health and Safety Authority, while highlighting the continued dangers around the use of farm machinery and vehicles during silage season, is not advising or actively proposing the use of tachographs on farm vehicles.

“We are, however, advising farmers to take time to plan for a safe silage season,” the senior inspector stressed.

“We would also remind farmers to check that all tractors and machinery are suitable for the job and properly maintained, paying particular attention to checking brakes, steering, hitching of trailers and ensuring good driver visibility.

Continuing, Griffin stressed the importance of checking that all tractor and machinery operators are skilled and competent in the operation of the machinery assigned to them.

Image source: Shane Casey

It should also be ensured that they know and understand the system and workflow to be used that puts everyone’s safety first, he added.

"Silage season can involve long days – so it is vital that operators take appropriate breaks and don't operate machinery when overly-tired," the HSA inspector concluded.