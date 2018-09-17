Rainfall warning for west – with mixed ‘Ploughing’ weather

A Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Eireann will come into effect at 12:00pm today and remain in place until 12:00am tonight (Monday, September 17) for counties Galway and Mayo.

In the afternoon and evening between 25 and 40mm of rainfall are expected to fall over west Galway and Mayo with a risk of flooding in places, the national meteorological office warned.

More generally, rain will be persistent and often heavy today in parts of Connacht and west Ulster.

It will be mostly cloudy elsewhere with just scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but with limited bright or sunny spells will shine through also.

It will become blustery this afternoon with south to south-east winds increasing moderate to fresh and gusty. It will be a humid day with highs of 17° to 20°, Met Eireann forecasts.

There will be further rain overnight, expected to be heavy and persistent at times. Temperatures will drop to 12° to 15°, while winds becoming fresh westerly later in the night.

Drying conditions will vary, and are expected to be generally moderate to poor at times with spells of wet and windy weather at times over the coming week.

Opportunities for spraying will be fairly limited over the coming week due to the generally unsettled conditions.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are still high in central, eastern and southern areas – generally between 30mm and 55mm. This situation is likely to improve in the week ahead, Met Eireann says.

Tomorrow

The last of the rain will clear eastwards early tomorrow morning with the cloud breaking, according to Met Eireann.

A mix of dry weather and showery outbreaks of rain for most of the day is likely, with gusty southwest winds. Maximum temperatures will hit 17° to 19°, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow night will see dry and clear conditions for the first half of the night; however, rain and strong southwesterly winds will develop by Wednesday morning.

Ploughing outlook

Wet and windy conditions will continue through Wednesday morning with gusty west to south-west winds.

The winds are expected to ease in the afternoon as the rain clears, leaving mainly dry weather for the evening. Rain will develop in the south and west later in the night.

Thursday will see a wet day for the bulk of the country, with rain heaviest in the south and east.