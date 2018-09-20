Rain warning issued for 7 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the south and east of the country.

Issued last night (Wednesday, September 19) at 11:00pm, the warning will be valid for 12 hours from 9:00am this morning until 9:00pm tonight.

The rainfall warning has been announced for the counties of: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Tipperary; and Waterford.

Rain will be persistent and heavy at times, especially during the afternoon. Totals of 25-40mm are expected, with highest values likely near the coast. There’s also the risk of spot flooding due to the high totals in a short space of time.

When it comes to maximum temperatures, Met Eireann says temperatures of 12-14º are expected.

Tonight

Met Eireann says the rain will gradually ease and clear eastwards tonight; most places will become dry, with long, clear spells developing.

Scattered showers may develop towards the morning, it says, with fresh north-westerly winds backing westerly overnight; these will be strong and gusty at times.

Another chilly night is also forecast, with minimum temperatures of 5-7°.

Tomorrow

Turning to Friday, Met Eireann says it will be cool, bright and breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers; the showers will be most frequent in the morning.