Rain warning issued for 7 counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the south and east of the country.
Issued last night (Wednesday, September 19) at 11:00pm, the warning will be valid for 12 hours from 9:00am this morning until 9:00pm tonight.
The rainfall warning has been announced for the counties of: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Tipperary; and Waterford.
Rain will be persistent and heavy at times, especially during the afternoon. Totals of 25-40mm are expected, with highest values likely near the coast. There’s also the risk of spot flooding due to the high totals in a short space of time.
When it comes to maximum temperatures, Met Eireann says temperatures of 12-14º are expected.
Tonight
Met Eireann says the rain will gradually ease and clear eastwards tonight; most places will become dry, with long, clear spells developing.
Scattered showers may develop towards the morning, it says, with fresh north-westerly winds backing westerly overnight; these will be strong and gusty at times.
Another chilly night is also forecast, with minimum temperatures of 5-7°.
Tomorrow
Turning to Friday, Met Eireann says it will be cool, bright and breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers; the showers will be most frequent in the morning.
Strong and gusty west to north-west winds are also forecast; these will ease towards the evening and the showers will become increasingly isolated. When it comes to temperatures, highs of 13-14° are anticipated.