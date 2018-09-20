Results from day 1 of the ‘Ploughing’

Day one of the ‘Ploughing’ saw the All-Ireland champions from 11 classes crowned. The under-28 category was one of the the most anticipated classes on the day and it didn’t disappoint.

A winner couldn’t be decided in the under-28 reversible class. Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan were tied in first place. In the under-28 two-furrow conventional class Frank Cullen from Co. Wexford took the crown.

The results from the first day are listed below.

Under-28 conventional plough class (senior): Frank Cullen – Co. Wexford; Ger Kirby – Cork West; Cian Keohane – Cork East.

Under-28 conventional plough class (junior): James Shine – Co. Kilkenny; Liam Murphy – Tipperary North; Michael J Donegan – Co. Kerry.

Under-28 reversible plough class: Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan – Co. Wexford; Dermot Ryan – Co. Offaly.

Three-furrow conventional plough class (senior): James Prendergast – Co. Waterford; Billy Donnelly – Co. Wexford; Colm Dineen – Co. Kerry.

Three-furrow conventional plough class (junior): Kieran Dunne – Co. Kildare; Noel Howley – Tipperary South.

Intermediate conventional plough class: Kieran Coakley – Cork West; Jim Grace – Cork West; DJ McHugh – Co. Laois.