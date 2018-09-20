Results from day 1 of the ‘Ploughing’
Day one of the ‘Ploughing’ saw the All-Ireland champions from 11 classes crowned. The under-28 category was one of the the most anticipated classes on the day and it didn’t disappoint.
A winner couldn’t be decided in the under-28 reversible class. Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan were tied in first place. In the under-28 two-furrow conventional class Frank Cullen from Co. Wexford took the crown.
The results from the first day are listed below.
- Frank Cullen – Co. Wexford;
- Ger Kirby – Cork West;
- Cian Keohane – Cork East.
- James Shine – Co. Kilkenny;
- Liam Murphy – Tipperary North;
- Michael J Donegan – Co. Kerry.
- Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan – Co. Wexford;
- Dermot Ryan – Co. Offaly.
- James Prendergast – Co. Waterford;
- Billy Donnelly – Co. Wexford;
- Colm Dineen – Co. Kerry.
- Kieran Dunne – Co. Kildare;
- Noel Howley – Tipperary South.
- Kieran Coakley – Cork West;
- Jim Grace – Cork West;
- DJ McHugh – Co. Laois.
- Eamon McDonagh – Co. Mayo;
- Jeremiah Delaney – Cork East;
- Shane McCarthy – Cork West.