Results from day 1 of the ‘Ploughing’

Day one of the ‘Ploughing’ saw the All-Ireland champions from 11 classes crowned. The under-28 category was one of the the most anticipated classes on the day and it didn’t disappoint.

A winner couldn’t be decided in the under-28 reversible class. Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan were tied in first place. In the under-28 two-furrow conventional class Frank Cullen from Co. Wexford took the crown.

The results from the first day are listed below.

Under-28 conventional plough class (senior):
  1. Frank Cullen – Co. Wexford;
  2. Ger Kirby – Cork West;
  3. Cian Keohane – Cork East.

Under-28 conventional plough class (junior):
  1. James Shine – Co. Kilkenny;
  2. Liam Murphy – Tipperary North;
  3. Michael J Donegan – Co. Kerry.

There was a tie in the under-28 reversible class. Stephen Whelan and Eric Wickham, both from Co. Wexford, shared the spoils.

Under-28 reversible plough class:
  1. Eric Wickham and Stephen Whelan – Co. Wexford;
  2. Dermot Ryan – Co. Offaly.

Three-furrow conventional plough class (senior):
  1. James Prendergast – Co. Waterford;
  2. Billy Donnelly – Co. Wexford;
  3. Colm Dineen – Co. Kerry.

Three-furrow conventional plough class (junior):
  1. Kieran Dunne – Co. Kildare;
  2. Noel Howley – Tipperary South.

Intermediate conventional plough class:
  1. Kieran Coakley – Cork West;
  2. Jim Grace – Cork West;
  3. DJ McHugh – Co. Laois.

Intermediate reversible plough class:
  1. Eamon McDonagh – Co. Mayo;
  2. Jeremiah Delaney – Cork East;
  3. Shane McCarthy – Cork West.
