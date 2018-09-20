Results: Ploughing competitions draw the crowds as trade stands close
One positive note from the closure of the trade arena on Wednesday (September 19) was that large crowds made their way to the ploughing fields.
Hopeful attendees who had nowhere to go – apart from their car – stretched their legs as far as the ploughing fields to see the competitions taking place.
For those people who did make their way to the fields, there were world-class competitors to watch.
Eamonn Tracey – the current world champion in the senior conventional class – and John Whelan – who came second in the reversible class at the most recent world championships (and who is a previous world champion) – were both competing.
Ploughing results: Day 2
- Barry Kent – Co. Wexford;
- Christy Carton – Co. Westmeath;
- Eamonn Tracey – Co. Carlow;
- Gary Simms – Co. Donegal;
- Martin Kehoe – Co. Wexford;
- John Tracey – Co. Carlow;
- Andrew Gill – Northern Ireland;
- Frank Cullen – Co. Wexford;
- Ger Kirby – Cork West;
- Sean Keating.
- Karl Davis – Co. Laois;
- Brian Mahon – Co. Offaly;
- Brian Ireland – Co. Kilkenny;
- Jer Coakley – Cork West;
- Dan Donnelly – Co. Wexford;
- John Whelan – Co. Wexford;
- Liam O’Driscoll – Cork West;
- Adrian Jamison – Northern Ireland;
- Dermot Ryan – Co. Offaly;
- Tom Donnelly – Co. Wicklow.
- Gerry Reilly – Co. Galway;
- Gerry King – Co. Louth;
- JJ Delaney – Cork East.
- David Grattan – Northern Ireland;
- Aeneas Horan – Co. Kerry;
- Tommy Pierce – Co. Wicklow.
- Alan Simms – Co. Donegal;
- James Barron – Co. Wexford;
- Paddy Doyle – Co. Wicklow.
- Michael Holden – Co. Kilkenny;
- David Murphy – Cork East;
- Cian Harrington – Cork West.
- Rachel O’Driscoll – Cork West;
- Eimear Monaghan – Co. Longford;
- Joanne Deery – Co. Monaghan.