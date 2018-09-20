Results: Ploughing competitions draw the crowds as trade stands close

One positive note from the closure of the trade arena on Wednesday (September 19) was that large crowds made their way to the ploughing fields.

Hopeful attendees who had nowhere to go – apart from their car – stretched their legs as far as the ploughing fields to see the competitions taking place.

For those people who did make their way to the fields, there were world-class competitors to watch.

Eamonn Tracey – the current world champion in the senior conventional class – and John Whelan – who came second in the reversible class at the most recent world championships (and who is a previous world champion) – were both competing.

Ploughing results: Day 2

top 10 to qualify for the conventional test match yesterday were: Barry Kent – Co. Wexford;

Christy Carton – Co. Westmeath;

Eamonn Tracey – Co. Carlow;

Gary Simms – Co. Donegal;

Martin Kehoe – Co. Wexford;

John Tracey – Co. Carlow;

Andrew Gill – Northern Ireland;

Frank Cullen – Co. Wexford;

Ger Kirby – Cork West;

Sean Keating. In no particular order, theto qualify for the conventional test match yesterday were:

top 10 to qualify for the reversible test match yesterday were: Advertisement Karl Davis – Co. Laois;

Brian Mahon – Co. Offaly;

Brian Ireland – Co. Kilkenny;

Jer Coakley – Cork West;

Dan Donnelly – Co. Wexford;

John Whelan – Co. Wexford;

Liam O’Driscoll – Cork West;

Adrian Jamison – Northern Ireland;

Dermot Ryan – Co. Offaly;

Tom Donnelly – Co. Wicklow. In no particular order, theto qualify for the reversible test match yesterday were:

Gerry Reilly – Co. Galway; Gerry King – Co. Louth; JJ Delaney – Cork East. Under-40 horse plough class:

David Grattan – Northern Ireland; Aeneas Horan – Co. Kerry; Tommy Pierce – Co. Wicklow. Vintage two-furrow trailer plough class:

Alan Simms – Co. Donegal; James Barron – Co. Wexford; Paddy Doyle – Co. Wicklow. Vintage two-furrow mounted plough class:

Michael Holden – Co. Kilkenny; David Murphy – Cork East; Cian Harrington – Cork West. Macra two-furrow conventional plough class:

Rachel O’Driscoll – Cork West; Eimear Monaghan – Co. Longford; Joanne Deery – Co. Monaghan. Farmerette conventional plough class: