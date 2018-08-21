Quad and chainsaw stolen in overnight farm robbery

A quad bike and a chainsaw were stolen in a break-in that occurred on a farm in Co. Kildare last night (Monday, August 20).

The robbery occurred on a farm near Athy, Co. Kildare, at approximately 3:00am.

A red Honda 420 quad and a Stihl chainsaw were taken in the raid.

The quad has a safety foam structure surrounding it, and was only purchased new last year. The chainsaw has a 20in blade and is also a relatively new tool.

The criminals involved had to get through a substantial door to access the machines, the victim told AgriLand.

Earlier yesterday, a white Toyota Hiace van was spotted acting suspiciously in the area. According to neighbours who saw the van, it may have had a registration plate beginning with “08-D”.

Gardai are continuing investigations into the break-in; no arrests have been made as of yet, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Anyone with information or who may have seen any of the above machinery is asked to inform Athy Garda Station, which can be contacted on: 059-863-4210.

Alternatively, the Crimestoppers Freefone can be reached on: 1800-250-025.

2 Land Cruisers Stolen In 2 Days

Meanwhile, an appeal for information has been launched after a new Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork over the weekend.

Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.

The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18.

A trailer was also taken in the raid. The trailer is a purpose-built 21ft by 7.6ft Graham Edwards flatbed trailer, larger than standard-built equivalents. There is also a storage box in place, beside the hitch.

The stolen vehicle was recorded going through a toll on the M1 motorway in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on Saturday according to its owners.

The jeep was also recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youghal Garda station, Co. Cork, on: 024-92200; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.