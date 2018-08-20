Land Cruiser and trailer stolen in farmyard raid

An appeal for information has been launched after a new Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork over the weekend.

Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.

The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18.

A trailer was also taken in the raid. The trailer is a purpose-built 21ft by 7.6ft Graham Edwards flatbed trailer, larger than standard-built equivalents. There is also a storage box in place, beside the hitch.

The stolen vehicle was recorded going through a toll on the M1 motorway in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on Saturday according to its owners.

The jeep was also recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youghal Garda station, Co. Cork, on: 024-92200; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

2 Land Cruisers stolen in 2 days

This is the second black Land Cruiser to be stolen in the space of two days.

The previous vehicle was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary last Thursday, August 16.

The 4×4, which also has a bull bar on the front, was stolen at some point between 1:00pm and 2:00pm Thursday afternoon.

Gardai in Mullinahone are investigating the unauthorised taking of the vehicle in the Mullinoly area of Tipperary, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing; the Land Cruiser has a registration plate bearing: 141-L-1112.