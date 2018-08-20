Land Cruiser and trailer stolen in farmyard raid
An appeal for information has been launched after a new Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork over the weekend.
Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.
The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18.
The stolen vehicle was recorded going through a toll on the M1 motorway in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on Saturday according to its owners.
The jeep was also recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Youghal Garda station, Co. Cork, on: 024-92200; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.
2 Land Cruisers stolen in 2 days
This is the second black Land Cruiser to be stolen in the space of two days.
The previous vehicle was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary last Thursday, August 16.
The 4×4, which also has a bull bar on the front, was stolen at some point between 1:00pm and 2:00pm Thursday afternoon.
Gardai in Mullinahone are investigating the unauthorised taking of the vehicle in the Mullinoly area of Tipperary, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.
Anyone with information can contact Mullinahone Garda station on: 052-913-3160; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.