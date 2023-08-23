Almost 2,000 pubs in Ireland have closed since 2005, with rural areas “significantly impacted”, according to a new report from Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI).

The research shows that there has been a 22.5% closure rate since 2005.

The counties which saw the biggest decline in pubs were Limerick (32% decline), Roscommon (30.3% decline), and Cork (29.9% decline).

Co. Dublin had the lowest decline rate at 3.4%. A map representing the total declining percentage of pubs per county can be seen below:

Communications and corporate affairs director of DIGI, Kathryn D’Arcy said pubs in rural areas are facing into a “real fight for suvival”.

“Those counties particularly impacted are home to some of our most rural communities, where the local pub is so often the heart of social interaction, a space for occasions and events, a cultural heritage site, a place of employment and a buyer of local produce for hundreds of families and businesses,” D’Arcy said.

Excise duty in pubs

Dublin City University (DCU), economist and associate professor emeritus, Anthony Foley explained that the impact of excise duties on costs when visiting pubs is “substantial”.

Foley outlined statistics regarding excise duty in Irish pubs, which included:

Excise duty contributes 54c to the cost of an average pint of stout, representing 9.8% of the total price;

For lager, excise duty contributes 55c to the price, 9.2% of the total;

For a standard glass of whiskey, excise contributes 60c, or 11.5% of the price;

For a glass of wine at the typical price sold in small public houses, excise duties contribute 80c to the total price, or 11.4%.

DIGI is proposing a 15% reduction in excise duties across two years for Budget 2024.

According to the group, this would lower Irish alcohol excise levels to mirror the EU average more closely.

Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín described the report as “shocking”.

“Coupled with high energy prices, a cost-of-living crisis and a government that doesn’t understand rural communities especially, this report demonstrates the need to address the burdens of small, often family run establishments,” Tóibín said.