Lakeland Dairies has launched a targeted campaign to encourage more women and other family members to become involved as shareholders in the cross-border cooperative.

According to the co-op, currently, 12% of herd owners in the country are wome,n but this does not reflect the huge, often unseen work carried out in farm businesses by women.

Across Europe, the cooperative movement in general has struggled to encourage women to become involved at representative and board levels.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan today (Wednesday, August 23), Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews outlined the benefits of becoming involved in co-op shareholding.

“This is one of the most transformative times in the history of the cooperative movement. We are seeing considerable change coming to farming and with change comes opportunity.

“I’m a firm believer that having as many voices as possible from diverse backgrounds within our cooperative helps continually to foster progressive ideas and strategies.

“Becoming involved in your local co-op is hugely rewarding. It is your co-op, it is your business and, in many instances, it is your livelihood.

“I believe it’s important to have a say in the running of your co-op and this is done by becoming a shareholder and getting involved in the democratic processes that decide the overall direction of the business,” he added.

Matthews said that Lakeland Dairies is a “progressive, modern and sustainable cooperative”, which produces food to the highest standards, while supporting the well-being of farm families and rural communities.

“We want to sustain that in every way possible for the future and having greater diversity throughout our shareholder base is a key part of that process,” Matthews added.

“We’re seeing strong interest in this initiative at the Virginia Show and we are now rolling out this campaign across our membership base over the coming weeks and months.

“We have information for those who want to learn more about the process including how to have shares in joint names and how to have the milk account in joint names.”

Women shareholders

Lakeland Dairies has a dedicated channel to support women who want to become shareholders in Lakeland Dairies.

The cooperative has written to all shareholders encouraging joint shareholding among family members.

It said that it welcomes more female and family participation in the life and in the governance structures of Lakeland Dairies.