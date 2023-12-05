Kerry County Council has announced that a public consultation is to begin next week on a proposed greenway linking the towns of Tralee and Listowel.

In partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the local authority is hoping to develop the new amenity which will add to the existing Kingdom of Kerry Greenways network in the county.

It is expected that the proposed Tralee to Listowel Greenway will connect to the Tralee to Fenit Greenway and the Listowel to Abbeyfeale Greenway.

Greenway

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said that this will be the first of at least three public consultations on the study area for the proposed greenway before a preferred option is selected.

The team heading up the project will hold public meetings in Listowel and Tralee next week and an online consultation portal will open on Tuesday, December 12 and run until the end of January 2024.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council, Paul Curry, said this is the initial phase of the project which aims to examine the area within which the project would be developed.

“This phase of the development is a broad consultation on the wider area within which the greenway linking Tralee and Listowel would be developed.

“We are inviting members of the public to offer their views in relation to the study area, identifying any potential opportunities or constraints, key features and attractions in the area, and any issues of relevance to the project.

“This information will inform the development of route options and the further development of the greenway,” he said.

Kerry County Council will hold two public information events as follows:

Listowel Arms Hotel, Listowel – Tuesday, December 12 from 3:00pm-8:00p.m;

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee – Wednesday, December 13 from 3:00pm-8:00p.m.

Members of the project team will be available on both dates to meet with interested parties to discuss the project, the proposed study area, and the next steps in the development of the greenway.

Copies of the public consultation brochure, questionnaire and study area drawings will also be on display in Kerry County Council offices in Tralee, Listowel and Castleisland.