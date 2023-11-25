Cork County Council has announced the appointment of consultant AECOM-ROD Alliance as technical advisors to progress the first phase of development of the West Cork Greenway project.

The €3.8 million project, funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), is being developed by the local authority as part of its commitment to develop greenways across the county.

This appointment is for the Skibbereen sections of the project and will take the project from concept and feasibility through to the statutory process.

West Cork Greenway

It is proposed that all routes will originate in Skibbereen, and connect to the communities of Baltimore, Schull and Drimoleague, if deemed feasible.

Advertisement

Over the next five years, and subject to funding being made available by government, the project will be progressed through the various stages, including feasibility, route option selection, public consultations and ultimately the statutory process.

Mayor of the county of Cork, Councillor Frank O’Flynn welcomed the announcement of the contract.

“The development of the West Cork Greenway project will offer a safe and enjoyable active travel route for local communities along its route once complete.

“It would provide a more cost- effective alternative to the private car for commuting and has the potential to attract domestic and international visitors to come, explore, and stay in this extraordinarily scenic and much loved part of our county,” he said.

Advertisement

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan added: “This project forms part of an overall vision and strategy for the development of an integrated network of active travel routes, greenways and blueways, as outdoor recreational amenities, for the region.

“We look forward to working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the AECOM-ROD Alliance to develop this exciting project for West Cork.”

Earlier this month, Cork County Council announced that a design and engineering consultancy firm has been appointed to oversee the initial design phases of the Cork to Kinsale Greenway.

The contract between the county council and Arup will be funded to the tune of €2.6 million by TII.