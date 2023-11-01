Cork County Council has announced that a design and engineering consultancy firm has been appointed to oversee the initial design phases of the Cork to Kinsale Greenway.

The county council said that the appointment of Arup as technical advisor for phase one (concept and feasibility) up to phase four (statutory process) of the project is a “significant milestone”.

The contract between the county council and Arup, which is funded to the tune of €2.6 million by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), “offers a significant opportunity to develop a safe, scenic, off-road route that connects communities between Cork and Kinsale with a convenient and enjoyable means of travel”, the county council stated.

It is also envisaged that the contract will support other greenway plans in west Co. Cork, and will connect with developments such as the Cork City to Viaduct Greenway.

Welcoming the start of the first stage of the project, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, mayor of the county of Cork, said: “The Cork to Kinsale Greenway further demonstrates our dedication to fostering sustainable transport solutions and enhancing the quality of life of our residents and visitors.

“On completion, the greenway will provide a safe and easily accessible corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, while preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region,” O’Flynn added.

The preliminary phase of the projects will go through various stages such as feasibility, route option selection, public consultation, and ultimately the statutory process before progressing to construction.

Valerie O’ Sullivan, the chief executive of Cork County Council, said: “In line with the government’s National Development Plan 2021 to 2030, Cork County Council is committed to developing our greenway infrastructure.

“This greenway forms part of a wider connectivity plan that will play a significant role in reducing car dependency and promoting a more sustainable, healthy livelihood for our residents.

“It will also bring substantial economic benefits to the region by boosting tourism, creating jobs, and promoting local businesses along the route,” O’ Sullivan added.

Unspent greenway funding

€42.85 million was invested in greenway projects nationwide out of a €60 million allocation fund in 2022. The remaining €17 million was unspent funds which were carried into 2023.

In 2022, 70 projects were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which were all at different stages at development.

Six greenway projects were in the planning approval process, some were in the stages of design and planning, and nine projects, totalling 112km, were under construction.

In sections of the North Kerry Greenway between Tralee and Fenit, and between Listowel and the Limerick border, almost 48km was opened in 2022.