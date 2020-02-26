Property preference: 14.23ac with lake and river frontage? Or 81ac on a tidal island?

Sherry FitzGerald Crowley has two unique properties currently up for grabs: the first is a 14.23ac plot, comprised mainly of native woodland, with lake and river frontage; and the second is 81ac of agricultural land.

The former is located at Newtown, Partry, Co. Mayo; while the latter is located on Collanmore Island, Westport, Co. Mayo.

Miniature lake

As mentioned above, the first property – a unique 14.23ac at Partry – comprises mainly native woodland, alongside lake and river frontage.

The property offers “incomparable peace and tranquility” in a naturally beautiful setting overlooking the Partry Mountains. For the fishing enthusiast, you could not ask for more, according to the estate agents.

Moreover, the land includes approximately 75% of a miniature lake. A small stream gives boat access to the Cloon River and on into Lough Mask, known as one of the “best brown trout fisheries in Ireland”.

Shore access is also available directly from the property onto the Cloon River.

Furthermore, on the land, there is a timber chalet suitable for storage or a workshop and a small polytunnel.

There is planning permission for a three-bedroom detached house (168.6m²) with residency clause attached.

Applicants wishing to apply to Mayo County Council to take over the planning would need to meet local planning requirements. Drawings are available on request.

The property at Partry has a guide price of €89,000. Further information can be found online.

Tidal island

Collanmore Island, Westport, Co. Mayo, on 81ac, is part of Collanmore Island which is located in Clew Bay.

Collanmore is a tidal island and the property can be accessed via a causeway from Claggan, Kilmeena, six to seven days out of 14 depending on tides. It can be accessed by boat at any time from a number of harbours – Rosmoney being the closest.

Furthermore, it is one of the biggest of Clew Bay’s islands and is the largest in the inner bay. It has a number of other properties including farmland, residential, guest accommodation and leisure business.

In respect of the agricultural land aspect, it is contained in Folio MY955 and is of “fair quality, suitable for grazing”, according to the estate agents. It is currently stocked with sheep but has been used for cattle grazing in the past.

The property benefits from mains water and there is a mains electricity connection to the island.

Special features include:

Vehicle and pedestrian access via tidal causeway;

Fair quality land suitable for grazing;

Mains water and electricity.

The agricultural land at Collanmore Island is guiding at €570,000. Further information can be found online.