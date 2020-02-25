160ac residential dairy farm with ‘Elton Series’ soil on the market in the ‘Golden Vale’

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, alongside Dougan FitzGerald, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, has been jointly instructed in the sale of a model dairy farm with residence, extensive yards and 160ac of top–quality limestone land at Suircastle, Golden, Co. Tipperary.

Located in the heart of the “Golden Vale”, Suircastle farm is accessible to several surrounding towns including Golden 6km; Cashel 13km; Cahir 14km; and Tipperary Town 15km.

Furthermore, the M8 is accessible at Junctions 9 or 10 with Cork circa 90km and Limerick 55km away.

Substantial dairy enterprise

Originally a tillage farm, the current owner purchased the holding in 2003 and has turned it into a “substantial dairy enterprise” and one of the “finest ready-to-go operations” to come for sale in recent years, according to the auctioneers.

The land comprises a total area of approximately 160ac (64.7ha) with circa 147ac in the main block and a 13ac parcel directly across the road.

The land has all been designed for the easy management of the current dairy operation with internal roads and a paddock-based system all centred around the farmyard.

The land is top-quality with piped water to each division and natural boundaries. It is all well fenced with no waste and classified as ‘Elton Series’ soil which is limestone based and “one of the best in the country for productivity”.

Most of the buildings are practically brand-new with housing for 300 cows, and up to 500 head of stock in total.

The 14–unit milking machine has a 10,500L bulk-tank and a feed silo. The collecting yard is slatted and contains a long feeding trough where the cows can graze while waiting to be milked.

The biggest shed is a 12-column, double A-roof structure with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers and feeding passages. Another shed is home to 84 cubicles, while an open-air cubicle unit has 60 spaces on rubber mats.

The full range of facilities include: A 14-unit herringbone Alfa Laval milking parlour with automatic feeders;

A 10,500L bulk tank;

A feed silo;

A slatted collecting yard with feeding troughs;

A 12-column, double A-roof structure with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers and feeding passages;

A crush and handling facilities;

A feed store with concrete base and sliding doors (40ft X 60ft). Fully secure;

A calf shed with concrete floor and roller shutter doors (47ft X 90ft);

A five-span hayshed with two lean-to’s, 84 cubicles and automatic scrapers;

An open air 60-unit cubicle unit with rubber mats;

Two silage pads;

An isolation shed with slats;

A beef shed with slats (80ft X 23ft);

Other ancillary shed and stores; and

Underground effluent tanks.

Additional details

In addition to the farm, there is a four-bedroom dormer residence, which is set back from the road and is in very good condition throughout. It could be ideal for an owner occupier or manager.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a TV room; a bedroom; a kitchen; a utility; and bathroom.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms (one en-suite) and a bathroom.

Additional amenities include mains water, a septic tank, ESB, phone and oil-fired central heating.

Suircastle farm is guiding at €2.5 million for the entire property, which is for sale by private treaty. Further information can be found online.