ICMSA announces winners of €6,000 John Feely scholarship

The four winners of the 2019 John Feely Scholarships have been presented with their awards at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association’s (ICMSA’s) Limerick head office.

Four individual cheques for €1,500 – totaling €6,000 – were presented to the successful young applicants by the association’s president, Pat McCormack.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny;

Conor Michael O’Sullivan, Donoghmore, Co. Cork;

Mairead Brosnan, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry;

Mark McCoy, Smithborough, Co. Monaghan. The four winning applicants are as follows:

McCormack said the standard of the applicants overall was “very encouraging” and described the four winning individuals as “outstanding”.

The standard we’re seeing in the young dairy farmers coming through bodes well for the sector.

Continuing, the ICMSA president outlined: “They’re technically very strong and environmentally aware; they’re also committed to building on the standards already achieved.”

Concluding, McCormack noted that the ICMSA “is delighted to be associated with the John Feely Scholarship programme” and noted that the organisation will be announcing details for the 2020 awards programme “in due course”.

According to the ICMSA’s website, the John Feely Foundation was established to commemorate the memory of the former president of the ICMSA, John Feely.

The objective of the foundation is to provide financial support to individuals who intend to choose farming as a career or who wish to further their education as a farmer.

For 2019, the foundation decided to make available four scholarships of €1,500 each to a family member of an ICMSA member attending an agricultural college.