Cattle marts: Consistently steady numbers and prices across the board

Once again, mart managers reported “large” entry numbers in the week gone by, with a strong trade also noted.

With the exception of the few sales affected by the recent stormy weather, there has been consistently positive reports coming from sales in the last number of weeks.

Both the cow and weanling trade are reported to be steady, with managers also noting the increase in calf numbers in heavy dairy-populated areas, with both farmers and exporters active for this type of stock.

Raphoe Mart

Anne Harkin, mart manager of Raphoe Mart, told AgriLand this week that its sale on Thursday, February 20, saw “a much bigger entry of cattle”.

Anne said that cattle were making “a great trade”, with plenty of buyers around the ring, including farmers, agents and feedlot buyers.

Lighter cull cows were reported to achieved fine prices, with prices starting at €600/head, on the day. There was a higher demand for ‘fat cows’ compared to last week, when prices were back slightly, with a top price achieved of €1,810/head.

Bullocks and heifers were again attracting a lot of attention ringside, with heifers making similar prices to last week at €2.00-2.80/kg. Bullocks saw a slight increase on last week – making €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Store heifers and bullocks were met with improved prices on Thursday last; heifers made up to €690 over and bullocks achieved prices up to €865 with the kg.

Ennis Mart

The most recent cattle sale took place on Thursday, February 20, at Ennis Mart, with mart manager Martin McNamara reporting a turnout of just over 800 cattle.

Martin said: “Trade was a shade easier – by about €20/ head in the bullock ring – but heifers and cull cows were a similar trade to the last few weeks.”

Sample bullock prices: Limousin-cross: 445kg – €1,195 or €2.68/kg;

Hereford-cross: 730kg – €1,320 or €1.81/kg;

Charolais: 670kg – €1,540- €2.30/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 542kg – €1,020 or €1.88/kg.

Martin was quick to highlight that there was an increase in the number of store-type stock on offer, but not many light stores were seen, while forward bullocks were also few and far between.

“There were some great store heifers about and these were a very strong trade,” he said.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 450kg – €1,175 or €2.61/kg;

Limousin: 500kg – €1,370 or €2.74/kg;

Hereford-cross: 520kg – €1,000 or €1.92/kg;

Aberdeen Angus-cross: 395kg – €865 or €2.19/kg. Sample cow prices: Limousin: 845kg – €1,700 or €2.01/kg;

Charolais: 750kg – €1,455 or €1.94/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 705kg – €1,405 or €1.99/kg;

Friesian: 475kg – €730 or €1.54/kg.

Castlerea Mart

A “larger number of stock” was presented at Castlerea Mart on Thursday, February 20.

Brendan Egan, the mart manager, said: “Despite the recent inclement weather conditions, the trade and prices held firm for all classes of stock.”

AgriLand were told that the bullock and heifer rings saw the greatest increase in numbers, while demand was still said to be high for quality forward stores.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 480kg – €1,265 or €2.64/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 475kg – €1,100 or €2.32/kg;

Limousin: 515kg – €1,295 or €2.51/kg;

Simmental-cross: 470kg – €1,230 or €2.62/kg. Sample heifer prices: Simmental: 450kg – €1,255 or €2.79/kg;

Charolais: 700kg – €1,555 or €2.22/kg;

Limousin: 590kg – €1,500 or €2.54/kg.

Weanling prices also appeared to be similar to the week previous.

Sample weanling prices: Advertisement Charolais bull: 345kg – €1,100 or €3.19/kg;

Aberdeen Angus bull: 285kg – €735 or €2.58/kg;

Charolais heifer: 370kg – €1,080 or €2.92/kg;

Limousin heifer: 300kg – €915 or €3.05/kg;

Aberdeen Angus heifer: 345kg – €850 or €2.46/kg. Sample cow prices: Limousin: 915kg – €1,755 or €1.92/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 880kg – €1,620 or €1.84/kg;

Friesian: 485kg – €635 or €1.31/kg.

Tullow Mart

The monthly continental sale was held at Tullow Mart on Friday, February 21.

Mart manager, Eric Driver, said that the monthly sale brought out good numbers, with a “lively trade across the board”.

Forward-type bullocks sold from €1.80/kg on the day, with Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks making up to €2.05/kg.

Continentals were met with a “lively trade”, according to Eric, while it was said that those bullocks over 500kg were met with higher demand; prices ranged from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.

Beef and forward heifers were said to be a “very lively trade”, with butcher and factory representatives looking interested around the ring.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus heifers were said to be selling from €2.00/kg upwards, with the good continental heifers achieving up to €2.40/kg.

Cull cows were also making steady prices on Friday last, with heavier Friesian cows going for up to €350 to €400 over the kg.

Eric concluded by saying: “This week saw a large sale, with numbers starting to expand. There was plenty of custom for both the store and forward-type cattle and also a lot of export activity for Friesian cows.”

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart had its most recent sale on Saturday, February 22, with some 1,235 cattle on offer, including 170 dry cows and 375 calves.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart said that cattle were met with “outstanding demand” for all classes.

Sample bullock prices: Continental stores: €450-830 over (€2.10/kg to €2.68/kg);

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus: €380-640 over (€1.88 to €2.15/kg);

Friesians: €250-610 over (€1.62 to €1.88/kg).

Beef and store cull cows were met with a “brisk trade”, achieving prices of €1.87-2.48/kg and €1.95-2.88/kg, respectively.

Both beef and store heifers achieved similar prices to the previous week. Beef heifers made €570-860 over, or €1.87-2.48/kg; store heifers made €380-790 over, or €1.95-2.88/kg.

Kilkenny Mart

There was a “good yard of cattle” at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, February 20, according to mart auctioneer George Candler, with 1,000 cattle presented for sale.

George said on the day, quality forward store continental bullocks made up to €2.57/kg.

Sample bullock prices: Limousin: 625kg – €1,430 or €2.29/kg;

Hereford: 475kg – €970 or €2.04/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 540kg – €1,169 or €2.16/kg;

Continental: 405kg – €1,040 or €2.57/kg.

There was a top call of €2.50/kg on the day for store heifers, while cull cows achieved a 100% clearance.

Sample heifer prices: Hereford: 500kg – €1,020 or €2.04/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 480kg – €990 or €2.06/kg;

Limousin: 375kg – €890 or €2.37/kg. Sample cow prices: Friesian cows: €1.10-1.65/kg;

Continental cows: €1.30-2.15/kg.