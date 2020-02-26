Rural independent TDs to meet Fianna Fáil today

The Rural Independent Group of TDs is set to meet with the leader of the Fianna Fáil party, Micheál Martin, and members of his negotiating team this Morning, Wednesday, February 26.

The meeting – which will take place at 11:00am this morning – is part of “a series of ongoing engagements that the rural group is participating in”, according to a statement issued by the group.

According to a statement from the Rural Independent Group the series of engagements aims to “bring about the formation of a viable and durable government”.

Convenor of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath, went on to say that “the priority has to be about bringing an end to the political posturing so that major public concerns around health and housing can be addressed:”

The Rural Independent Group is very aware that the people we represent, and indeed people generally, do not have time to wait while the main political parties dance around the issue of getting down to business and bringing about a platform for significant policy change.

“We have always said that we are willing to be constructive and play our part.

“That is the approach we will be taking in to our meeting this morning with Fianna Fail. We hope and expect this attitude to be reciprocated,” concluded Deputy McGrath.