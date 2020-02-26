Irish pig prices take a hit ‘due to Coronavirus’

Last Friday’s announcement that two Irish pig processors had both took the decision to drop pig price by 4c/kg for this week’s pigs, has been described as “disappointing”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Pigs Committee chairman, Tom Hogan, has said he was very disappointed last Friday to learn that both Rosderra and Kepak had pulled their prices.

Hogan outlined: “Dawn Pork and Bacon and Staunton’s Foods both held their price. This leaves suppliers to Rosderra and Kepak receiving €1.92-1.94c/kg with €1.96c/kg in the latter plants.

Despite the unexpected price drop, there was some positives with smaller factories extremely anxious for pigs and €1.98 – €2.00/kg being paid for supplies this week.

“These smaller processors are concentrated on the domestic market, showing that our home market remains very strong and imports into Ireland are well back on other years, which is a major positive for the Irish pig sector.

While export markets such as China are the main reason for the current good pig prices, our own domestic market will underpin the sustainability of the pig industry long after the China effect has diminished.

Trying to understand the Irish plant who dropped the pig price is difficult as the European price is on a rising trajectory, with strong markets and tight pig supply across the continent.

According to the IFA statement, one reason being cited to farmers to justify the price drop is the Coronavirus.

Advertisement

The epidemic is reportedly causing a slowdown in all trade to and from China, and pig meat is being caught up in this slowdown in transportation, according to some pig processors.

“While the outlook for both EU and Irish pig price is very good for the coming months, with a growing deficit in pig meat across the world, the exposure of the Irish pig farmer to world events such as African Swine Fever (ASF) and the Covid-19 virus is both very worrying and stark”.

Concluding, Hogan called on both Rosderra and Kepak to “return the 4c/kg price to their suppliers as a matter of urgency, this Friday”.