Grass & Muck 2020 edges closer as countdown continues

Grass & Muck 2020 edges ever closer as the countdown continues for the big event, set to be held at Gurteen College in Co. Tipperary.

The highly anticipated event – run by according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – is set to kick off on Thursday, May 14.

Hopes are high for the 2020 event with a spokesperson for the FTMTA saying: “With the addition of extra grassland, along with some other new initiatives, the show is shaping up well.

“It looks likely to be the best agricultural spectacle of 2020.”

Ahead of this year’s event, a taster of what’s to come has been compiled by the FTMTA in this video (below). It encompasses some behind-the-scenes footage – shot ahead of the 2018 show.

It’s worth noting that Gurteen College has recently completed a new 114-head cubicle shed, which includes a modern calving unit along with a 30-unit swing-over DeLaval milking parlour (with automatic animal identification and automatic drafting).

This will be open to the public at Grass & Muck 2020.

In addition, for 2020, a “range of exciting demos” will be conducted by the FTMTA in this area, including: diet feeder; straw blower; and compact loader demonstrations.

Online ticket sales will be available from the end of February via a link on the FTMTA’s website.