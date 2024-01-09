Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, hosted its first cattle sale of the year on Saturday, January 6, with over 750 head of cattle and 80 calves on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnew Mart’s, Eugene Clune said: “There was a very strong trade for all types of stock throughout.”

He also noted there was “a large number of of store cattle on offer, and said these types also met “a great demand from farmers and specialist feeders alike”.

“There are a lot of the heavily-stocked farmers seem to be out early this year, selling off any surplus cattle but they’re meeting a very good trade with cattle up €40 – €70/head across the board on the turn of the year.”

Clune noted that some of the store-type cull cows “haven’t stirred a whole lot in price”, but said that “in general, everything was up into a good trade”.

Cow prices from Carnew Mart’s Saturday sale:

664kg Limousin cow sold for €1,650;

788kg Limousin cow sold for €1,760;

594kg Friesian cow sold for €920;

896kg Charolais cow sold for €1,940.

He explained that the trade is being driven on primarily by home customers at present, but added that northern buyers are expected to return to the ring for the stronger-type cattle towards the end of the month.

“There’s a serious wholesale market and the factory agents are keen for the fat cattle, and the feedlot agents are strong for the good, store cattle,” he said.

Heifer prices from the sale:

774kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,280;

688kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,930;

716kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,050;

644kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,880;

10 Angus heifers weighing 276kg sold for €640;

533kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,510;

604kg Hereford heifer sold for €1,610;

446kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,320.

“Two of the main factory buyers would of had about 100 cattle each out of the Saturday sale here,” he noted.

Clune said that customers have already started to buy cattle for the grass this year and keep them in the shed until the grazing season commences: “They are happy to buy the lighter cattle and put them into a good trade.”

Bullock prices from the sale:

656kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,920;

702kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,180;

496kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,580;

10 Angus bullocks together weighing 258kg sold for €710.

On the heavy bullock and heifer trade, he said “prices over 3.00/kg are common and there’s lots of them coming into prices higher than this”.

Gauging from the trade he said: “It looks as if beef is very scarce around the country. Buyers all want beef and are very, very keen for cattle.

“Thankfully, the trade has started on a positive note and we’re all hoping it will stick it. Carnew Mart has a few big beef sales coming up at the end of the month and if beef is scarce, they’re going to be serious sales.”

Prices for bulls from the sale:

356kg Limousin bull sold for €1,110;

370kg Limousin bull sold for €1,160;

562kg Hereford bull sold for €1,500;

228kg Charolais bull sold for €790;

592kg Limousin bull sold for €1,810.

Carnew Mart will host its annual fat stock sale of bullocks on Saturday, January 27, followed by its annual fat stock sale of cows and heifers on Saturday, February 3.

Commenting on the calf trade, Clune said: “The calves starting to kick off now also and there’s a lot of good coloured calves out with lower number of Friesians this year.”

He said calves met “a very strong trade” in the Saturday sale with Friesian bulls selling from €65 – €120/head while Hereford and Angus bulls sold from €150 – €280/head.

Coloured calves sold from €220 – €400/head for quality Charolais calves, with most coloured calves selling for over €300/head.