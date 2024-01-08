In the lead up to Christmas and into the new year, factory quotes for cattle had been increasing on a weekly basis, with further positivity to report every week.

The lower price quotes from last week have increased for this week, while the stronger price offerings from last week have held for this week.

If current price quotes fail to secure adequate supplies, beef price may well have to move up again this week.

Some outlets have held their price quote for this week, and said they are only killing four days this week, while other outlets remain anxious for cattle, raising their price quotes and will be killing all five days.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Factory quotes for heifers are ranging from €5.05 – €5.15/kg on the grid this morning (Monday, January 8).

Steers are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.00 – €5.10/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking.

In-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers are in particular demand this week to fill retail orders, and breed bonuses are ranging from 10-30c/kg, depending on the type of stock and the outlet.

Cow price

Cow price has seen a moderate increase this week, with large numbers of cows still being sent for slaughter.

There is a big variation in cow prices between outlets and depending on the carcass weight, fat score and specification of the cow carcass. Some outlets will pay a big premium for well-fleshed, heavy cows.

Farmers can click here to see the prices actually paid for cows by grade in the final week of 2023.

Generally speaking, cows grading a U are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.50 – €4.60/kg. Cows grading an R are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.40 – €4.50/kg.

Cows grading an O are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.20 – €4.30/kg, and cows grading a P are being quoted at €4.10 – €4.15/kg.

Bulls

Looking at factory quotes for under-24-month-bulls and bulls grading a U are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.20 – €5.30/kg.

Bulls grading an R are being quoted at €5.10 – €5.20/kg. Bulls grading an O are being quoted at €4.90 – €5.10/kg generally speaking, and bulls grading a P are being quoted at €4.80 – €4.90/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05 – €5.10/kg on the grid.