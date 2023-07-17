The Terria range of trailed stubble cultivators with three or four rows from Pottinger has recently gained two extra features which the company claims boost efficiency in the field.

Noting that the attachment of seed distributers to various items of cultivation equipment is becoming ever more popular, the company has introduced its own system, with a weight transfer system as a further option on the machines.

Terria plus Tegosem

Pottinger argues that the focus on taking full advantage of planting timeframes is becoming ever sharper and this includes meeting deadlines for sowing cover crops after harvest.

Installing a 500L Tegosem air drill on the company’s stubble cultivator is a further step towards helping the rapid establishment of ground cover, the great benefit being that excess nitrogen in the soil is absorbed by the seedlings and retained on site.

The Tegosem has already been installed on on the Pottinger Terradisc for sowing cover crops in behind a disced implement

Creating a fresh root structure within the soil as soon as possible after harvest also helps in improving and stabilising the soil structure also increasing water infiltration while reducing the risk of erosion.

By carrying out both tasks in a single pass, costs are reduced, timeliness is increased and with less field traffic, soil damage is avoided to a greater extent.

The Tegosem hopper, with hydraulic fan, is equipped with an adaptable metering shaft which is electrically adjusted according to the driving speed, automatically switching off at the headland.

Traction aid

The company has brought in the option of a weight transfer system which moves weight from the stubble cultivator to the rear axle of the tractor.

The pressure in the drawbar cylinder can be adapted for different working depths with the potential to transfer up to 1,400kg to the tractor’s drive wheels. Pottinger’s traction control system can transfer up to 1,400kg to the rear of the tractor

Machines are heavy and taking them onto fields is unavoidable, so this type of device can help make the most of the weight involved.

As a further refinement to the range, Terria models with tandem rear rollers can now be equipped with an optional levelling board instead of the concave discs for working lighter soils.