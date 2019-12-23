Pottinger announces new dealer appointment; so who is it?

Pottinger Ireland has announced the recent appointment of McCullagh Machinery (Co. Fermanagh) as an authorised dealer for the full range of Pottinger products – covering sales, service and spare parts.

From its depot in Bellanaleck near Enniskillen, McCullagh Machinery will cover several counties surrounding its base.

Diarmuid Claridge – managing director at Pottinger Ireland – commented: “This is an exciting new development for us. It’s a massive addition of strength to our already strong and growing dealer network in Ireland.

“Lloyd and his team at McCullagh Machinery are passionate about quality in every aspect of the business, from the initial enquiry right through to delivery and after-sales call-outs.”

Lloyd McCullagh – managing director at McCullagh Machinery – said: “The addition of Pottinger to our product portfolio allows us to offer our customers a range of new products at the level of quality they would expect from us.

Advertisement

“The innovation and technology offered by Pottinger is unparalleled. We are very excited by the opportunities this partnership offers.”

It’s worth noting that McCullagh Machinery was established by Lloyd McCullagh in 1990.

Eye-catching tractor trio

In related news, AgriLand recently paid a visit to McCullagh Machinery to check out three stunning MF 300 Series tractors – lined up side-by-side on the company’s forecourt.

In this video (below) Lloyd explained: “Here we have three very classic tractors that we have recently refurbished. It’s very rare to find [them] in condition like this.”

He also went on (in the video) to describe what McCullagh Machinery does, saying: “I’m not aware of many others that run a retail machinery business in the same manner.”