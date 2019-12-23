Auction report: Looking for a bargain with a touch of ‘Claas’?

An auction of tractors and other equipment took place on Tuesday, December 10, at Augers Farm, Methwold, Norfolk (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co.

In this report, we focus on the Claas equipment that was up for grabs. In an accompanying article, we detail how other brands/marques fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

There was no ‘buyer’s premium/commission’.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

The status (sold/unsold) of the lots detailed below is based on what we observed on the day; this was later confirmed by the auctioneers.

This 1996 Claas Mega 204 (pictured below) was described as follows: 17ft header and trolley; straw chopper; rape knife; 3,943 hours. It sold for £25,500 (plus VAT).

This 2012 Claas Arion 620C (pictured below) was described as follows: front linkage and PTO; three manual spools; Firestone 600/65R38 rear and 80/65R28 front wheels/tyres; 2,045 hours. It sold for £29,300 (plus VAT).

This 2006 Claas Ares 697 ATZ (pictured below) was described as follows: three manual spools; BKT 650/65R38 rear and Pirelli 540/65R28 front wheels/tyres; 7,340 hours. It sold for £15,700 (plus VAT).

