PGI status confirmed for Sneem Black Pudding

Sneem Black Pudding has been granted Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status by the European Commission.

The move was confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, who welcomed the news.

Commenting today, Monday, December 23, Minister Creed said: “This is great news for the producers of Sneem Black Pudding. It joins the list of recognised and protected EU food names with a unique link to a particular locality in terms of quality, characteristics and tradition.

This GI [Geographical Indication] system provides brand protection for producers of traditional local foods and taps into strong consumer interest in local provenance, tradition and quality.

“The ‘Sneem Black Pudding’ name will enjoy the same protection recognition as the other Irish food designations – Oriel Sea Salt PDO [Protected Designation of Origin], Oriel Sea Minerals PDO, Imokilly Regato PDO, Connemara Hill Lamb PGI and the Waterford Blaa/ Blaa PGI,” the minister explained.

The status was sought by two butchers in the Co. Kerry village: Peter O’Sullivan; and Kieran Burns.

Sneem Black Pudding is a traditional blood pudding, uncased and tray-baked. It has a deep red-brown colour and is free from artificial colours, flavours, bulking agents and preservatives.

Minister Creed added that his department was engaging with stakeholders with a view to progressing applications for a number of additional Irish products.

PGI status indicates that at least one production step of a product is in a specific area. That area can be a region, specific place or (more rarely) a country as a whole.