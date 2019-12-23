Turn2Me launches campaign to raise awareness for mental health

Mental health charity Turn2Me has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the initial stages of the illness, in the hope that more people will take action earlier.

Turn2me.org was founded in 2009, stemming from the very personal experiences of brothers’ Oisin and Diarmuid Scollard, who lost their brother to suicide in 2003.

“Our online support groups are facilitated by mental health professionals and our online counselling is provided by professional counsellors/psychologists,” said Jennifer Griffin, general manager of the charity.

We try and deal with people at an early stage, when they are experiencing difficulties, before it becomes a life-threatening crisis.

“The campaign brings to life, in a very real way, how mental health challenges can manifest themselves in everyday activities – it’s about recognising the warning signs and acting on them.”

A willingness to support

She added: “Turn2Me’s vision is to create a world where mental health issues are acknowledged and are accepted.

“The charity also envisions that every person in distress will feel confident to openly access the support services they need, safe in the knowledge that attitudes have changed, based on a communal understanding and willingness to support each other.”

Jennifer said that it can be a tough time of year, saying: “Turn2Me is a charity that is here to help, so that you are not alone.

“Don’t wait until the issue becomes a crisis. If you are experiencing anxiety, mood swings, self-esteem issues, turn to somebody you can trust, or find help on the Turn2Me website at: www.turn2me.org.”