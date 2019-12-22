Back in focus: 10 sheep and buildings focus pieces from the past

Over the Christmas period, we are going to take a look back at some sheep farms and buildings AgriLand paid a visit to over the last year.

On the sheep side of things, AgriLand had the chance to see inside the farmgate of all kinds of different systems. These included: pedigree; lowland; and hill flocks.

On the building’s side of things, AgriLand had the chance to see everything from brand new cubicle sheds; milking parlours; beef-finishing units; and sheep housing.

All of these focus pieces were located at all ends of the country and give a good idea of the different farming systems that are in place right across Ireland.

Stay tuned to AgriLand over the Christmas period to look back over these in-depth focus pieces. The first of these pieces will be published on December 23.

Sheep

The first sheep visit was to Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, where we got to see how Martin Merrick and his family manage a mixed enterprise of sheep and pedigree cattle.

Next up was a visit to hill flock, where Denis Halpin runs a flock of over 350 Cheviot ewes in the heart of the Wicklow mountains.

The third visit was to a pedigree farm in Co. Limerick, where Michael and Alymer Power run a flock of pedigree Charollais and Hampshire Down ewes, along with running a pedigree herd of Angus cattle.

The final visit was to a mixed flock of pedigree and mountain ewes in Co. Mayo. Kenny O’Donnell runs two flocks, on both the upland and lowland region of Belmullet.

Buildings

Taking a look back on some of the buildings AgriLand paid a visit to, we start off in Co. Kilkenny, where Reginald Brennan built a beef unit without the aid of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Next up was a visit to a dairy farm in Co. Wicklow, where a 60-unit parlour; drafting system; crush; and holding yard were erected for an ever-increasing dairy herd.

Third on the list is a brand new indoor-robotic milking system in Co. Carlow, on the farm of Alfie Byrne. He hopes to increase his herd size and install a second robot in the future.

The next stop was Co. Galway, where AgriLand paid a visit to the farm of Henry Walsh who recently installed a 50-unit rotary parlour and collecting yard for over 400 cows.

Fifth on the list is a brand new suckler and beef-finishing unit in Co. Kildare, that includes a separate storage shed that can be converted into a cattle shed.

The final visit was to Co. Mayo, where AgriLand paid a visit to Kenny O’Donnell, who recently installed a slatted sheep shed for his pedigree flock of Lleyn ewes.