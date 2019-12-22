Time is running out to apply for TAMS under the current tranche

The current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II closes for applications on January 10, 2020. This leaves a period of just over three weeks for those considering submitting an application.

The following tranche opens on January 10, 2020, and remains open until April 24, 2020.

Under TAMS ΙΙ, the schemes available are listed below: Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS);

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES);

Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS);

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS);

Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS);

Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS);

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS).

How much is the grant worth for each scheme?

The minimum amount of investment eligible for approval per application under all schemes is €2,000, except in the case of LESS where the minimum amount is €5,000.

The maximum grant available for each individual scheme is outlined below.

Under the YFCIS and the young farmer section of the OCIS, the maximum amount payable for an individual applicant is 60% – on investments up to the ceiling of €80,000.

In the case of a limited company, where one of the directors is a qualified young farmer; the maximum grant amount payable is 60% – on investments up to the ceiling of €80,000.

In the case of Department of Agriculture registered partnerships – where one partner qualifies as an eligible young farmer and the other partner does not – the maximum grant amount payable is 60% – on investments up to the ceiling of €80,000. However, the maximum amount payable is 40% on any remaining balance over €80,000.

In the case of Department of Agriculture registered partnerships, with two or more eligible young farmers in the partnership, the maximum grant amount payable is 60% – on investments up to the ceiling of €160,000.

Under the DES, AWNS, OCIS, and PPIS, the maximum amount payable for an individual applicant is 40% – on investments up to the ceiling of €80,000.

In the case of Department of Agriculture registered partnerships, the maximum grant amount payable for two or more eligible partners is 40% – on investments up to the ceiling of €160,000.

Under the LESS, the maximum amount payable for an individual applicant is 40% – on investments up to the ceiling of €40,000.

In the case of Department of Agriculture registered partnerships, the maximum grant amount payable for two or more eligible partners is 40% – on investments up to the ceiling of €60,000.

In order to avail of investments at the 60% grant-aided rate, you must apply under the YFCIS or the young farmer section of OCIS and satisfy the eligibility criteria of these schemes. Applications in respect of the LESS do not impact on the ceilings of the other schemes.