Farmers to flock to live crib for local charity in the ‘Royal County’

The Meath Macra na Feirme Live Crib will return to Enfield in the “Royal County” on Tuesday, December 24, to raise money and awareness for Meath Hospice Homecare Movement.

Now in its fifth year, the live crib raised the impressive sum of €4,755 for the Irish Cancer Society at its event last year.

This, according to the county Macra branch, was thanks to the hard work and dedication of Meath Macra members, community groups and parishioners.

To date, almost €15,000 has been raised by the event for various charities, the Macra club highlighted.

This year’s crib will run from 1:00am to 5:00pm on Christmas Eve outside Enfield’s Community Hall.

As well as the main attraction of the live animals, other enticements for festive visitors include: refreshments; face-painting; Christmas carol singing; and music from Enfield Comhaltas and Hotwell Choir.

In addition of course, nativity characters will be “brought to life” to complete the live crib, while Macra members will be out in force on the streets, collecting donations all day.

Advertisement

According to Meath Macra, the live crib has grown in popularity among all age groups over the past five years, with the animals – in particular Carlos the pygmy goat and the very friendly donkeys – making their way into the heart of the community.

Meath Macra is currently running a competition for one lucky person to win a one-night stay for two people at the Johnstown Estate Hotel.

For every €10 donated on the Meath Macra Live Crib GoFundMe page, one entry to the raffle will be received. The competition ends on Sunday, December 22.

This Christmas Eve, Meath Macra is hoping to exceed last year’s grand total and invites all to come along to support Meath Macra na Feirme and Meath Hospice Homecare Movement.

If you are unable to make it to the Live Crib on the day and would still like to donate, it is possible to do so by visiting the Meath Macra Live Crib GoFundMe page here.