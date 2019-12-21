‘Christmas tractors’ to roll through Nenagh today

A not-for-profit community organisation, along with the agricultural contractors of north Tipperary, are hosting an event titled: ‘The Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ today, Saturday, December 21.

According to a statement from the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride, this event will showcase all types of farm machinery decorated in the best Christmas festive fashion.

The event promises to be entertaining for all ages with Santa and Mrs. Claus plus characters from Disney and the local fire brigade making an appearance on the day.

The tractor run is being supported by the Chamber of Commerce, local council and businesses in the area. It aims to bring families into the town for “this wonderful spectacle” so close to Christmas.

This event is now running for its second year and aims to exceed last year’s event.

Proceeds raised from today’s event will be donated to “two very worthy charities”: Embrace FARM; the farm accident support network; and ‘Billy’s Recovery’.

Embrace FARM is a farm accident support network. It supports those who have been affected by farming accidents, both fatal and serious injuries.

Unfortunately, statistics show that one farmer is killed nearly every two weeks in Ireland; over 290 lives were lost in the last 10 years alone.

Billy’s Recovery is a charity set up for Billy Goulding who, after contracting a virus, was left paralysed.

The funds raised will go a long way in helping Billy’s parents, Eileen and Victor, in providing him with the much-needed support and care as he grows up.

You can read more about Billy’s story here.

The main organiser behind the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride is local North Tipperary man, Albert Purcell.

Albert has been involved with local community fundraising for many years through the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride.

If you are looking for an event to bring the children to at the start of their Christmas holidays, all have been encouraged to make the journey to Nenagh today “for a time to remember”.