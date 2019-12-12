Garda warning issued on danger of quads this Christmas

An Garda Síochána has sought to reinforce its safety message on the dangers associated with children and young teenagers being gifted quad bikes and scramblers this Christmas.

In the last few years, there have been a number of people killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or a scrambler on public roads, Gardaí have warned.

Most of these incidents involved children under 18 years of age.

‘Life-changing injuries’

These vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries, according to the policing authority.

Chief superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau commented on this, stating:

“Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family this Christmas so our message is clear:

Children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision.

An Garda Síochána also highlighted the fact that some youths on scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in Irish parks and public areas.

Anti-social use

This illegal and anti-social use of scramblers and quads poses a serious safety hazard, and a potential to cause fear and intimidation in Irish communities, the police force outlined.

Gardaí will have a visible presence in highlighted locations and will be enforcing the Public Order Act and the Road Traffic Act, the Garda statement concluded.