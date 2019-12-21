Dairy throwback: Taking a look back at the top 10 dairy farm visits of 2019

As the 2019 draws to a close, and with the 2020 only around the corner, it is time to reflect back over what was, by a lot of accounts, a very successful year for the Irish dairy sector.

However, there are many challenges coming down the tracks for the dairy industry, with many of these brought to the surface in 2019.

Despite this, the majority of dairy farmers remain positive about what the future has in store for the Irish dairy sector.

This was clearly evident, during the many dairy farm visits AgriLand has had the privilege of completing over the course of 2019.

And so, in case any of our readers missed them, over the next 10 days we will be taking a look back over some of the in-depth articles we have completed on some of the innovative, progressive, automated and eye-opening dairy farms the sector has to offer.

From Co. Cavan to Co. Limerick, we have traveled the length and breadth of the country to allow you, our readers, to take a look inside some of these impressive dairy farms which have undergone significant transformations since the abolishment of milks quotas on March 31, 2015.

These in-depth articles are set to cover a range of systems; from milking with robots, to milking in rotaries. In addition to dairy conversions, the laying of astro-turf, entering the organic sector, the list goes on and on…

Not only that, we will also be leaving Ireland to take a look back at a fully automated Dutch dairy farm that we visited back in April, which likes to keep labour to a minimum and automation to a maximum.

So when you’re flaked out on the couch after that long-awaited Christmas feast, tune into AgriLand to check out the top 10 dairy farm visits of 2019.