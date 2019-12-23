NI vintage tractor club to host run in aid of hospice care

A tractor run will be organised in Co. Armagh in the first week of the new year to raise funds for hospice services in Northern Ireland.

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club will host their first charity tractor run of the new year on Saturday, January 4, which will begin at 12:00pm that day in the Co. Armagh village.

The proceeds will be going to Southern Area Hospice Services, based in Newry, Co. Down, as well as another local charity.

The vintage tractor club is welcoming all to take part in the run, which takes off from 70 Maytown Road, Bessbrook.

For more information on the event, contact Oliver on: (+44) 7588-783-216; or Peter on: (+44) 7576-055-540; or Bernard on: (+44) 7763-284-335.

The Christmas season certainly seems to be bringing out the best in people, as other charity events take place around the country.

Advertisement

Last Saturday, December 21, an event called ‘Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ took place in the Co. Tipperary town to raise money for two very worthwhile causes.

The event saw all types of farm machinery decorated in the seasonal fashion, with even Santa making an appearance.

The two charities that benefited from the event was Embrace Farm and ‘Billy’s Recovery’.

The former charity is a farm accident support network, supporting those who have been affected by farming accidents – be they victims, or the families of people who have died as a result of farming accidents.

‘Billy’s Recovery’ is a charity set up in aid of young Billy Goulding, who was left paralysed after contracting a virus.

The event was organised by the north Tipperary-based non-profit community organisation ‘Ballycommon Sponsored Ride’.