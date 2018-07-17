Potato prices ‘set to soar’ – as yields face up to 50% drop

The price of potatoes “will be significantly higher this year” according to the Country Crest co-founder, Michael Hoey.

Speaking to AgriLand, Hoey explained that as a result of the difficult year – which has led to the potato crop performing poorly – he believes “potatoes will go over the €500/box mark”.

According to the IFA’s (Irish Farmers’ Association’s) Domestic Potato Market Report from Tuesday, July 10, a box of Rooster potatoes is currently costing €260/box on average.

Although yields will be down drastically on last year, Hoey outlined: “High prices are not ideal because when the price of potatoes is high the customer just goes and buys something else. You get a big turning-off effect.”

Hoey, who had been out walking potato crops all day, noted that any crops that were not getting irrigated are now in severe trouble.

He explained that although irrigated crops are “doing fine”; only a small amount of the overall crops are getting irrigated.

The co-owner of the Dublin-based business expressed concern that the lower leaves are beginning to wilt from lack of water and explained that normally “the rows would have met” at this stage.

In a normal year, the harvesting of Queens would be in full swing at this stage – but due to poor conditions, this is not the case.

Hoey concluded by explaining that potato yields “will certainly be down”, but he added that a good indication on how the crop is going to harvest will be seen around August 15.

Two weeks of rain needed

Philip Meade jnr, who is the commercial director for potatoes at Meade Potato Company, also spoke to AgriLand.

He shared Hoey’s concerns that crops are under huge stress from lack of water.

Meade explained that two weeks of rain would be needed to secure the crops’ full water demand.

Meade also explained that yield would appear to be heading for a potential 50% reduction on last year – but he added that this may change.

He outlined that irrigation is a “massive expense” and that it is merely used to salvage the crop.

He added that the dry June could possibly cause scab on the potatoes; but he said the dry weather should lead to a better eating-quality potato.

To date, Meade Potato Company – located near Navan, Co. Meath – has not begun harvesting this year’s crops. However, the crops are being checked daily and harvesting is expected to commence in the next 10 days.