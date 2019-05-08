Police probe digger interference as ‘attempt made to start’ machine

An incident of interference with a digger, in which the machine’s battery was stolen, is believed by police to have involved an attempt to start the vehicle.

Taking place near Craigavon, Co. Armagh, the incident is thought to have taken place on Wednesday, May 1, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement on the matter, the PSNI said: “Yesterday we attended a report of a battery stolen from a digger in Kinallen.

We believe that during the incident an attempt was made to start the digger – but was unsuccessful due to the owner using the immobiliser.

“This was believed to have happened last Wednesday, however if you have seen any suspicious activity in the area recently, please contact us on 101. The reference number is 1088 of 06/05/19.

“It is also a timely reminder for all machinery owners to secure their vehicles fully. Taking those few extra seconds could prevent more serious criminality taking place, and save you thousands!”

ATM thieves ‘caught in the act’

Meanwhile, the previous day, Tuesday, April 30, two arrests were made following the theft of an ATM at Tully Road, Nutts Corner, Co. Antrim.

According to the PSNI, the theft occurred around 3:30am from a filling station in the area with the machine being recovered a short time later.

At the time of the robbery, a digger was being used to pull the ATM from the wall of the shop.