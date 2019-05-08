Appeal for info following collision involving tractor

Police have launched an appeal for information following a collision involving a tractor and a van on a primary route.

Taking place north bound on the A1 between Drumsallagh Road and Greenan Road near Craigavon, Co. Armagh, the incident occurred at around 11:15am on Saturday, May 4, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement, the police noted: “The other vehicle involved was a white Citroën van. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, however.

If you were on the A1 at that time, witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision or have dash cam footage of it, please get in touch.

“The incident number is 483 of 04/05/19,” the statement concluded.

Separately, also in Co. Armagh, police have launched an appeal for information regarding the theft of tractor parts recently.

Making the request to the public, the PSNI said: “Parts have been stolen from a vintage tractor in the Lough Road area of Mowhan.

The parts were stolen some time between 8:00pm on Sunday, May 5, and 9:30am on Monday, May 6.