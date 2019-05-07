Border rustling: ‘They’re taking the cattle in lorry loads’

The president of a farmers’ lobby group in Northern Ireland has said: “It’s not one or two cattle now, they’re taking the cattle in lorry loads.”

The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Ivor Ferguson added: “It is disappointing that we haven’t made much headway on the level of cattle thefts.”

Ferguson was speaking at a meeting tonight, Tuesday, May 7, in the Blackwater Centre, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, in light of the mounting concern – among farmers in the border region – surrounding cattle rustling.

The meeting was organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and was chaired by the Monaghan IFA branch chairperson, Frank Brady.

Ferguson stressed that rural crime is a serious problem especially in the area he lives in (south Armagh).

In Northern Ireland in 2017, rural crime cost people £2.6 million. I have to say from a farming point of view we certainly feel isolated and very vulnerable.

Ferguson noted: “We face intimidation and threats from some of these guys that are stealing our cattle, tractors and machinery.

“It’s a very difficult position to be in and there’s a lot of fear among farmers out there.

The UFU president said that the main counties in Northern Ireland that have been affected are: Armagh, Down and Fermanagh.

He noted that farmers have stepped up to the mark and have taken a lot of steps in protecting properties.

However, he noted that it is disappointing with while all the efforts have been made to stem the level of thefts; “in the last few months, the level of thefts have taken out”.

One thing that is a bit of a problem for us and our farming members in south Armagh is they are very afraid to pass on any information to the PSNI.