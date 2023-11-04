For herds that are calving cows in autumn, some thought now needs to be placed on the breeding of cows this winter.

Although the focus for now should continue to be on cows that are calving, a plan needs to be put in place for the breeding season ahead to ensure that targets are achieved.

Breeding

The most efficient cow to produce milk during the winter months is an October/November calved cow.

For the first cow to calf on October 1, 2024, based on average gestation length of 285 days, serving of cows would need to start on December 21.

This means that for many farms, the start of breeding is a little over seven weeks away and for most, cows are still calving.

Firstly, you need to start picking bulls. A mix of bulls that will be used to generate replacement heifers is preferred, and ideally some beef sires for cows you do not want replacements from.

Each herd will have its own breeding objectives and targets, but the advice for farmers breeding cows this winter is the following: Value Economic breeding index (EBI) €270 Fertility sub-index €120 Production sub-index €100 Maintenace sub-index €5-15 Health sub-index €5 Carbon sub-index Positive Protein +0.17% or 3.97% Butterfat +0.25% or 4.90% Milk solids +35kg Bull team targets for winter milk herds

Source: Teagasc

It is also important that you have high quality beef sires selected and only breed the required amount of dairy replacements.

Use the dairy beef index (DBI) to select bulls that will work on your cows and heifers.

Cow monitoring

You need to be monitoring the body condition score (BCS) of cows over the next seven weeks or so to ensure they are in a good condition for the start of breeding.

Cows that are in too low of a BCS often struggle to go in-calf and this can result in a higher than wanted empty rate.

You also need to be monitor heats and keep track of cows that have issues during calving, to ensure that cycling before breeding gets underway.

Detecting cycling cows currently, before the start of breeding, is important, as it gives these cows the best chance of getting back in-calf within the desired breeding season length.

Programmes

The use of sexed semen on farms has resulted in an increase in the number of farmers using synchronisation programmes on their heifers and cows.

If this is something that you are considering, you need to start looking at the options that are available to you and decide which is going to suit you best.

Some programmes are better suited to cows, while others are better suited to heifers – so consultation with your vet and artificial insemination (AI) technician are advised.

Sexed semen can be used without a programme, but the timing of the serve is important and it should only be used on cows with high fertility.