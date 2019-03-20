‘Pigs R Us’ theme: Antibiotic reduction – no impact on production

The biannual ‘Pigs R Us’ conference hosted by Parklands Veterinary Group returns to the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone this evening, Wednesday, March 20.

According to the organisers, the event has “a packed itinerary for all delegates attending” and is said to be recognised as the one of the “leading” pig events in the north of Ireland.

Trade stands representing all aspects of the industry will be set up, including pharmaceuticals, animal feeds, supplements, genetics and equipment.

The trade display opens at 5:00pm with a bacon buttie reception served from 5:45pm. Conference papers commence at 7:45pm with a finger buffet supper at 9:45pm.

Keynote speakers at the event will include Emma Baxter, Steve Stitzlein, John Grant and Deidre McIvor.

According to the organisers, Baxter possesses a “wealth of experience” gained from research into farrowing room management.

Stitzlein has “extensive knowledge” of several aspects of pig production and will provide a practical update on identifying and optimising opportunities.

Grant, who heads up the Parklands Pig Team, has nearly 30 years of experience and is recognised for his work in reducing antibiotic usage while safeguarding performance and production.