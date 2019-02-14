MEPs ‘ramp up’ efforts on protecting livestock during transport

The European Parliament has voted in favour of renewing the EU law on protecting livestock during transport.

It was outlined that the law is currently being poorly applied only in some of the EU states.

The MEPs agreed that unannounced and risk-based checks should be emphasised and tougher penalties should be imposed on people for non compliance.

Some of the suggestions from MEPs included minimising transport time and emphasise transport of carcasses rather than live animals.

The Parliament made calls for the EU Commission to impose penalties on member states that fail to apply EU rules correctly. Penalties mentioned included confiscating vehicles and compulsory retraining for staff.

Carry out more unannounced and risk-based checks;

Inform authorities in all countries along the transport route if a breach is identified;

Suspend or withdraw transporter’s license for repeat offenders;

Ban non-compliant vehicles and vessels.

Adapt ports to animal-welfare requirements and improve pre-loading checks. The Parliament has called on national authorities to:

MEPs also called for an update of EU rules on transport vehicles to ensure sufficient ventilation and temperature control, appropriate drinking and liquid feed systems, reduced stocking densities and vehicles adapted to the needs of each species of livestock.

MEPs support local, mobile or on-farm slaughter and meat-processing facilities close to the place of rearing with short distribution circuits and direct sales.

They have also called on the EU Commission to specify appropriate journey times for different species.

Development of a strategy to shift from live animal transport to transport of meat-and-carcass products, when possible should be promoted also, according to the MEPs.