Maize list gets ‘Spyci’ as two new varieties added

The 2019 recommended list for maize varieties was published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) this week.

P8201 and Spyci CS (both medium-maturing varieties) were added to the fully recommended list, while two new varieties made it onto the provisionally recommended list – LG31.235 and Konfluens (medium-late maturing).

P8201 has the highest relative yield on the list at 113 and has a dry matter (DM) content rating of 98. Its starch content rates at 102, while its ME (metabolisable energy) value is 11.5.

Spyci has a relative yield of 97 and very importantly a DM content rating of 103. It rates highly for starch content at 105, second only to Ambition which reads at 113. ME is high at 11.8.

New varieties

Both new varieties added to the list are medium-late maturing varieties.

Konfluens has a relative yield of 106 and a DM rating of 97. It scores 94 for starch content and has a ME value of 11.5.

LG31.235 scores 108 for relative yield, has a rating of 96 for DM content, 102 for starch content and has a ME value of 11.8.

Old reliable

Ambition was first recommended in 2016, but it remains at the top of the class for DM content. The early maturing variety rates at 117 for this trait; this, along with its high starch content of 113, makes it a popular variety, despite its relative yield score of 90.

Match plant maturity with site

Sites which have free-draining soil, are sheltered and south-facing and are located 0-50m above sea level are suited to all varieties regardless of maturity, according to the DAFM.

Some other sites can be less than accommodating to late-maturing varieties. Sites with “good” soil condition, located 50-75m above sea level with a southerly aspect and reasonable shelter are more suited to early or medium maturing varieties.

Marginal sites are best suited to early-maturing varieties. Marginal sites are classified as being exposed, 75-100m above sea level with heavy soil and which require late sowing and early harvest.